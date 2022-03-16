Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com live AEW Dynamite viewing party. Tonight’s special show will air live from the Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio, Texas. Our live coverage starts at 8pm ET. Please share coverage of tonight’s Viewing Party on social media and chime in with your thoughts in the comments section below.

Here’s what’s in store tonight:

* Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson vs. Chuck Taylor and Wheeler Yuta

* AEW TNT Champion Scorpio Sky defends against Wardlow

* AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker defends against hometown star Thunder Rosa in a Steel Cage match

* Hardy Boyz vs. Private Party

* Adam Cole and reDRagon vs. AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page and AEW World Tag Team Champions Jurassic Express

* Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, Daniel Garcia, and 2point0 host the Jericho Appreciation Society Commencement

