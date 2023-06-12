Frankie Kazarian On His Departure From AEW & Why He Shouldn't Have Re-Signed

Frankie Kazarian was one of All Elite Wrestling's earliest signings, becoming one of the company's first champions when he won the AEW World Tag Team Championship with Scorpio Sky. While it seems Sky may be returning soon with the debut of "AEW Collision," Kazarian made the decision not to re-sign with the company. During a recent appearance on "The Kurt Angle Show," Kazarian explained the thought process behind his decision.

"When I left [AEW] last year, I still [had] two years left on my contract," Kazarian said. "I made the decision to leave. ... I probably could have been there much longer. I resigned at the end of 2021, and hindsight being what it is, I probably shouldn't have. But, again, AEW — I was there since before day one. I was there when this was a germ of an idea. I was there discussing this company when they didn't have any initials attached to them."

The Impact star detailed being a part of conversations about AEW with Cody Rhodes, Matt and Nick Jackson, "Hangman" Adam Page, and his partners in SCU before the company came to fruition, and said that he wanted to stay with the organization. However, it wasn't meant to be.