Chris Jericho On Which Wrestling Legends He Wishes He Could Work With

Chris Jericho has stepped into the ring with more than a few wrestling legends throughout his decorated career. However, even with as much experience as he has, there are still a few that he never had the opportunity of standing opposite the ring from. He shared one at the top of his list via Twitter over the weekend.

"Man I wish I would've gotten to work with Randy. One of my heroes for sure," he wrote in response to one fan fantasy booking a dream matchup between Jericho and the late "Macho Man" Randy Savage. When another asked him if Savage was as difficult to be around as many have claimed, Jericho responded that "He was always nice to me!"

However, on the flip side of things, Jericho doesn't seem to have any interest in wrestling Sting before he's done. When it was suggested that WCW squandered the chance to put together so many potentially great Jericho matchups in the past — such as Savage, Hulk Hogan, Bret Hart, and Sting — Jericho stated that such a bout with the Stinger wouldn't happen due to his lack of interest.

Jericho and Sting both worked in WCW together before the former jumped to WWE in 1999. The two have been working together for Tony Khan since December 2020, when Sting made his debut during a special episode of "AEW Dynamite." However the WWE Hall of Famer has primarily worked only tag team or trios matches since.