WWE Star Karrion Kross Attends A Jeff Hardy Concert

The worlds of WWE and AEW collided this past weekend as Karrion Kross attended Jeff Hardy's latest concert, appearing on stage with him at one point.

Kross himself shared the clip of him attending the concert on Twitter, saying, "Another series is what I want to play. Another problem I don't need today. Another choice is what I want to choose. Equal we are when time we lose." As can be seen in the video below, Kross originally crept onto the stage with a chair in his hand, teasing that he would strike Hardy from behind while he was performing. However, the AEW star saw him coming and the two of them then shared a hug and showcased their respect for each other.

Another series is what I want to play Another problem I don't need today Another choice is what I want to choose Equal we are when time we lose 💀😉 pic.twitter.com/xaHQQMAYyl — Karrion Kross ⏳ (@realKILLERkross) June 11, 2023

Ethan Page responded to the clip, telling Kross that he should have hit him with the chair, continuing his ongoing issues with the Hardy Boyz after Matt Hardy took control of Page's contract. However, Kross had other ideas, he told Page he should write a song with Hardy to try and get on the same page instead.

Kross and Hardy do have a history with each other, as it was Hardy who first faced Kross during his initial WWE main roster call-up, which led to the veteran scoring the victory despite Kross being the "WWE NXT" Champion at the time. The result caught a lot of people by surprise, with many people shaking Kross' hand backstage for taking the defeat despite the situation. Even though the loss was a difficult situation for Kross and his career at the time, he has since admitted that it was a career highlight for him to work with Hardy.