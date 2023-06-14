NXT Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton On How She's Evolved In Her Career

After winning the "NXT" Women's Championship in a tournament finale over Lyra Valkiria at Battleground, Tiffany Stratton's confidence has reached an all-time high. Appearing on WWE's "The Bump," Stratton reflected on the evolution of her young career, crediting her experiences in "NXT" as crucial to her development.

"In the first couple months of my career, I did not have the confidence that I have now," Stratton said. "With those matches, with the promos I've cut, I know who I am, and yeah, I would say that my confidence is definitely through the roof now."

Proudly displaying her title belt throughout the interview, Stratton expressed joy over the achievement, calling the feeling "amazing" before reflecting that confidence once again by adding, "It feels like it should've happened a while ago."

Upon her arrival in WWE, Stratton was looked at as a surefire superstar by industry veterans and fans alike, setting expectations that, perhaps, would be too lofty for most people. But from her athletic background and experience as a gymnast, Stratton believed in herself long before her "NXT" debut.

"I knew I was gonna be a star from the age of 12 years old," she said.

Now, as "NXT" Women's Champion, Stratton knows that she has a target on her back, likely enhanced by her words to the rest of the women's division after they interrupted her recent "Tiffybration" celebrating her title win.

"I have everything that the entire locker room wants, including the title," Stratton said. "Of course they're gonna be jealous. Of course they're gonna try and sabotage my Tiffybration. I should have seen it coming, to be honest."