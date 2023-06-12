WWE Trademarks Ring Names For Candice LeRae And Tegan Nox

It appears that Candice LeRae Gargano and Steffani Newell will remain "Candice LeRae" and "Tegan Nox" for the time being.

Fightful is reporting that WWE has filed trademarks for both LeRae and Nox's ring names after both trademarks lapsed in August 2022. The trademarks are for "entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information," and other forms of entertainment and broadcasting.

The news comes not long after WWE also filed for a trademark for the "Meta-Four" name that Noam Dar and his compatriots on "WWE NXT" have gone by. WWE isn't the only promotion that has gone trademark-happy, however, as AEW's Jeff Jarrett recently applied for the trademark for the word "heat."

LeRae was drafted to "WWE Raw" during the 2023 WWE Draft but was crushed soundly in her first televised match post-Draft. Nox returned in December from an injury and had initially been pitched as a possible member of the Damage CTRL faction that eventually ended up being comprised of Bayley, IYO SKY, and Nox's friend and rival Dakota Kai. Former IIconic Peyton Royce was also considered by Bayley for the group, but has not returned to the company since her release.