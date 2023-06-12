WWE Possibly Repackaging Mace And Mansoor Of Maximum Male Models

There might be a reason fans haven't been seeing much of Mace (ma.çé) and Mansoor (mån.sôör) of Maximum Male Models lately. A report from Fightful Select suggests that the pair could be getting repackaged once again, though details regarding their new direction remain scarce.

Mace and Mansoor certainly haven't had the easiest of times on the main roster. Originally under the guidance of Max Dupri (because Vince McMahon didn't see the former LA Knight as a wrestler), they were then placed with his "sister," Maxxine Dupri, who has since gone on to join Chad Gable and Otis in Alpha Academy while Max reverted back to LA Knight (because Paul Levesque sees him as a potential star). Understandably, that's essentially left Mace and Mansoor directionless for the time being.

Fightful learned from those involved within WWE's creative that McMahon was originally high on Maximum Male Models, though he didn't want them to be "flamboyant." Once Levesque came into the creative picture, that was changed. However with the Executive Chairman involved creatively once again, the result has been significantly less television time for both superstars. If they are repackaged, it wouldn't be the first time for either, as Mansoor was formerly a scrappy babyface character, while Mace was known as Dio Maddin before become part of the short-lived Retribution stable.