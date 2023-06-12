Former ROH Tag Team Champ BJ Whitmer Fired By AEW Following Domestic Violence Charges

BJ Whitmer has been terminated by All Elite Wrestling. The former Ring of Honor Tag Team Champion has been employed as a producer at Tony Khan's company since 2019 and has been working with a number of competitors on the roster, specifically the women's division, but he was released today due to a June 4 arrest in Kentucky on charges of first-degree strangulation and second-degree burglary.

"Whitmer has been terminated following his arrest on domestic violence charges," read a statement issued by AEW via Twitter. "While talent and staff are ultimately responsible for their own personal actions, this behavior is intolerable within AEW. AEW has reached out to offer support to those impacted by his behavior."

Though he was released from incarceration today, Figthful reports that a $25,000 bond was set with Whitmer bound to a Grand Jury. As for his charges, they indicate that he caused injury to an individual by choking them and committed non-residential robberies.

While no other information is available at this time, Wrestling Inc. will provide updates as they become available.