Buff Bagwell On Who He Learned From In WCW

It's hard to take on the professional wrestling world alone, and Buff Bagwell is no exception. Remembered primarily for his decade-long stint with World Championship Wrestling, the former five-time WCW World Tag Team Champion singled out two wrestlers who helped him find his footing the most in WCW during an "On-Demand: Buff Bagwell Live" Q&A with Eric Bischoff.

"Believe it or not, man, a huge help for me out of the gate was Raven," Bagwell said. "Me and Raven, a lot of people don't know this, but Raven and I were in four different angles against each other and three different companies."

Bagwell noted each of those angles, three of which saw them playing different characters. There was Fabulous Fabian against "Scotty the Body" in North Georgia Wrestling; The Handsome Stranger and Scott Anthony in the Global Wrestling Federation; Marcus Alexander Bagwell versus Scotty Flamingo; and, of course, Buff versus Raven. The final two feuds both materialized during their WCW days.

"He was a great worker at a very young age for me," Bagwell continued. "And he was the first guy I saw in the ring that I said, 'Why can't I do what he's doing?' And I went straight to him." Though, there was one other that he couldn't help but credit as well. Now a bonafide legend of the business, "The Icon" Sting was questioned by many at the time when he started looking out for Bagwell.

"At WCW now, my god, you've got Sting," Bagwell continued. "Sting was riding in the car with me when everybody thought he was absolutely crazy ... but Sting loved me."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit AdFreeShows.com with an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.