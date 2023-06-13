Backstage Update On Stardom Talent Appearing At Forbidden Door 2023

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2023 is now less than two weeks away, and it's looking doubtful that STARDOM talent will appear on the card.

During a recent episode of "Wrestling Observer Radio," Dave Meltzer noted that entertainers, including pro wrestlers, do not need working visas to perform in the country. Despite that not being an issue, Meltzer stated, "As of Sunday, nobody from STARDOM had been talked to by AEW."

He also noted that almost every wrestler from STARDOM is booked for a different pay-per-view on the same day in Japan. "It's very unlikely there will be any STARDOM talent at Forbidden Door," Meltzer concluded.

Fightful Select reported last week that AEW had been in contact with NJPW regarding its sister promotion's involvement in their next inter-promotional supercard. There seemed to be hope that someone from STARDOM would face AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm, who is a former STARDOM talent herself. The situation is similar to what happened last year as AEW ended up having just one women's match pitting Storm against then-champion Thunder Rosa.

Sports Illustrated also reported that AEW had talks with Mercedes Moné about bringing her in to work Forbidden Door in Toronto, however her recent ankle injury seemingly put a halt to that. Moné was supposed to win the NJPW STRONG Women's Championship last month, but an audible was called for AEW's Willow Nightingale to go over after in the wake of Moné's injury. Nightingale has since defended the title on AEW and Ring of Honor programming, which could lead to her competing at the June 25 pay-per-view.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Wrestling Observer Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.