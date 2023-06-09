AEW Reportedly Had Talks With Stardom About Forbidden Door

As the card for AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door continues to take shape, a new report suggests that a third promotion may weave its way into the mix. According to Fightful Select, AEW has been in contact with NJPW's sister company, STARDOM, to discuss the possibility of featuring talent from their stacked roster of women at the upcoming event.

Current AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm, who previously wrestled in STARDOM, has been presented as a viable opponent for a STARDOM talent to face at the cross-promotional affair. As AEW and STARDOM deepen their conversations, though, some "hurdles" have emerged — namely the fact that STARDOM will be running a show on the same weekend as Forbidden Door. On June 25, STARDOM will host their Sunshine event from Yoyogi National Gymnasium in Tokyo, Japan, making it nearly impossible for any talent booked on that card to land in Toronto, Canada in time for Forbidden Door on the same day. As a result, AEW has begun looking into the pool of STARDOM talent that would be available for their show and presumably not already booked for Sunshine. Despite the complications, AEW remains hopeful of making it work somehow.

Last year, AEW and STARDOM reportedly sought to negotiate a "similar booking" ahead of the inaugural Forbidden Door event, but after those conversations fell through for an unknown reason, AEW opted to have Thunder Rosa defend her AEW Women's Championship against Storm instead.