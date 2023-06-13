Tyson Kidd On His In-Ring Future & Potential WWE Return

Former WWE Tag Team Champion Tyson Kidd hasn't competed in eight years, but that hasn't stopped fans from wondering if he'll ever make a comeback. After seeing Kidd increase his gym activity via social media videos, there was speculation that he could follow in the footsteps of other wrestlers who recovered from career-threatening neck injuries.

During a recent interview with "McGuire On Wrestling," the 42-year-old addressed where he's at now with his career.

"Here's what I don't think people quite understand, but I wrestled close to exactly 20 years," Kidd said. "I get where you see these things and think that it means I'm coming back, but the truth is, when you have something like that for such a long period of time, for me, wrestling was always a physical outlet... I feel like I needed to replace that physical outlet and I upped my time and intensity in the gym a little bit."

When asked if he truly is done in the ring, Kidd said, "Yeah. It's so funny, I answer this all the time and then people don't believe it, and I understand why. We've seen so many other people say that they're retired or whatever and they come back, and that's great, that's cool. It's not in the cards for me. I have a different injury than most people."

Kidd noted that his neck injury is in the first two discs, whereas most wrestlers with neck injuries have had their C5 and C6 repaired. The career-ending injury occurred during a "WWE Raw" dark match on June 1, 2015, when he was on the receiving end of Samoa Joe's Muscle Buster finisher. Kidd has served as a producer for WWE since 2017.

