Why Ryback Feels WWE Never Protected Him As He Expected

On the latest episode of the "Keepin' It 100" podcast, former WWE Superstar Ryback shared that he felt WWE didn't protect him in the way they should have done during the peak of his career.

The former Intercontinental Champion reflected on his Hell In A Cell match against CM Punk for the WWE Championship, which he lost due to a low blow from Brad Maddox — something he didn't ever truly recover from.

"I remember they told me the finish that day and my heart kind of fell into my stomach because it just didn't feel right and I go, 'F***,'" he confessed. "I talked to Vince that day we had a long conversation and I was always professional, I signed a contract that's what they want."

At the time the "Big Guy" was being placed into a storyline against Punk as a result of John Cena being sidelined with an injury. Nevertheless, he still managed to get over with the fans at the time. However, Ryback believes he was only used to play a supporting role for Punk at the time, a problem that continued when he feuded against Cena later.

"When it came back to Cena and they turned me heel I think people thought that was going to be time, unfortunately, it was playing a supporting role to get Cena over and things went the way that they went with all of that," he said. "But I could've went to Vince's office and said, 'Look, I don't think this is right and this is why.'



If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Keepin' It 100" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.