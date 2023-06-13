Allison Danger Reportedly Returns To The WWE Performance Center As A Guest Coach

Near the start of 2022, Allison Danger was released from her contract as a Performance Center coach by WWE. Normally, this might seem like business as usual for the wrestling behemoth, except this termination happened only three months after she was hired and uprooted her family to Florida for the job. Danger would later share her frustration in explaining her story on Renee Paquette's podcast. Therefore, it might come as a bit of a surprise that Danger was seen back at her old stomping grounds in Orlando earlier today, likely serving as a guest coach, per PWInsider.

That puts Danger back working alongside her brother — former ECW and NWA World Heavyweight Champion Steve Corino — who has been a coach for WWE since January 2017, at least temporarily. In addition, it gives the women in WWE's developmental system the presence and wisdom of an experienced woman in a coaching capacity, something that's been lacking since the dismissal of Danger and the reduction of Sara Amato's schedule post-pregnancy.

Danger, along with then-ROH and current GCW announcer Dave Prazak, co-founded SHIMMER Women Athletes in 2006 to help develop the women's independent wrestling scene when there was none. The SHIMMER roster would turn into a who's who of the next generation of women's stars, including not just future coaches like Amato and Danger, but eventual WWE and AEW stars like Bayley, Asuka, Britt Baker, Becky Lynch, Saraya, and Kris Statlander, among others.