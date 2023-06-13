Triple H Congratulates NBA Champion Denver Nuggets, Shows Off Customized Title Belt

Since the Denver Nuggets won the NBA Championship, star player Nikola Jokic has been adamant that he just wants to go home to his farm in Serbia. But WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque is making sure Jokic has one more item in his carry-on: As is tradition, WWE sent the Nuggets a custom WWE Championship belt, with the Nuggets' logo in the side plates.

"Hard work. History Made," Levesque wrote on Twitter, congratulating the Nuggets for the team's first-ever NBA Championship win. "We'd like to add a little something to the celebration..."

The Nuggets defeated the Miami Heat 94-89 on Monday night in only the fifth game of the championship series, winning it four games to one. Jokic was unanimously voted Finals Most Valuable Player for his contributions to Denver's historic win; he's the first player in NBA history to lead the entire playoff field in points, rebounds, and assists, had the sixth-highest player efficiency rating in the playoffs of all time (behind only Michael Jordan and LeBron James) and destroyed Wilt Chamberlain's 56-year-old record for triple-doubles in a single postseason. The Nuggets also joined rarefied air by winning an NBA title while losing only four total playoff games.

WWE has been sending custom WWE Championship belts to world champions in sports for many years now, a tradition that started when the company sent the World Series Champion Boston Red Sox a custom title in 2013. Levesque has noted that each belt costs the company around three thousand dollars, especially since they're usually rush orders.

WWE's acknowledgement of the Nuggets' win comes despite the deciding game taking a significant bite out of the audience for Monday night's "WWE Raw."