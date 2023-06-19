Bully Ray On Finn Balor As A Credible Challenger For WWE World Heavyweight Title

The match is set for WWE's Money in the Bank next month: Finn Balor will challenge Seth Rollins for his new WWE World Heavyweight Championship. Both the storyline and the real-life "gripe" between the two men are palpable and ripe for television, one WWE Hall of Famer believes.

On the latest episode of the "Busted Open Radio" show, Bully Ray said he thinks Balor is "a very credible challenger for Seth" given their history with one another. Balor will face Rollins for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship in two weeks' time at Money in the Bank in London, and Bully Ray believes it will be a good contest because of their compatibility in the ring, as well as their complicated history.

"Storyline point of view, Seth gave Finn a buckle bomb and took one year off his career," Ray said. "But it wasn't storyline, it was real life. And because it is real life, it'll make a great, compelling storyline."

Their history goes back to 2016, when Balor was WWE's hottest new prospect, defeating Roman Reigns on his first night on the main roster, and days later defeating Rollins for the newly-minted WWE Universal Championship at that year's SummerSlam event.

Balor referenced the injury he suffered at the hands of Rollins on this week's "WWE Raw." "What should've been the highest of highs for me in an instant became the lowest of lows because of you," Balor told Rollins this week. He then listed the injuries he suffered in their SummerSlam match nearly seven years ago: "A torn bicep, torn pec, torn labrum, fractured eye socket," said the Judgment Day star.