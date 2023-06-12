Seth Rollins Agrees To WWE World Heavyweight Title Defense At Money In The Bank

The crowd inside INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas Monday night for "WWE Raw" barely let Finn Balor get a word in, but when it was all said and done, Seth Rollins agreed to defend his WWE World Heavyweight Championship against him at the Money in the Bank event on July 1.

In a heated segment between the two on Monday night, Balor reminded everyone that it was he who defeated Roman Reigns on his first night on the main roster; that it was he who became the first WWE Universal Champion. That is, until "The Visionary" took it all away from him. Nearly seven years ago at SummerSlam, "The Demon" defeated Rollins to win the gold, but his triumph was short-lived due to suffering a series of injuries during the match that kept him out of action for a year.

Last week on "Raw," Balor interrupted Damian Priest's World Heavyweight Championship match despite being told not to. Now he's got his own title shot while Priest has qualified for the men's Money in the Bank ladder match that same night in London, England.

And despite the Wichita crowd endlessly singing "The Revolutionary's" song, Balor promised to return the favor to Seth, declaring, "I'm gonna take it all at Money in the Bank!"