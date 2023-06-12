Damian Priest Defeats Matt Riddle On WWE Raw, Claims Spot In MITB Ladder Match

The field for the men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match is officially set, with Damian Priest claiming the final spot Monday night after defeating Matt Riddle on "WWE Raw."

One week after Priest came up just short against Seth Rollins in a battle for the new WWE World Heavyweight Championship, Finn Balor listened to his Judgment Day partner this time around when Priest requested the rest of the crew remain backstage for his match. And at least in this match, Priest proved he didn't need The Judgment Day en route to a clean win over "The Original Bro."

Barring any last-chance additions, Priest completes a field that also includes LA Knight, Ricochet, Shinsuke Nakamura, Santos Escobar, and Butch. Of those six participants, none have ever captured the Money in the Bank briefcase, though Ricochet and Nakamura have each competed previously in the high-stakes ladder match.

Since his lengthy reign as United States Champion, Priest has seemingly discovered a new gear with The Judgment Day — leading to significant backstage praise, as well as earning him the right to be the first to challenge Rollins for his new championship.