Kris Statlander Explains Her Excitement For AEW All In At Wembley Stadium

Kris Statlander made a surprise return from injury last month at Double or Nothing and defeated Jade Cargill to become the AEW TBS Champion. Statlander — who had been out of action since August 2022 with a torn ACL and lateral meniscus — is now particularly excited for All Elite Wrestling's debut across the pond later this summer for All In at Wembley Stadium.

"One thing that's very exciting for me, and I was really, really hoping, I was like, 'I really, really hope that my recovery has me good to go before the show' because it's going to be my first time ever going to the UK," Statlander said on the "Haus of Wrestling" podcast. "I was supposed to go a few years ago before I got signed with AEW, and then the day I was supposed to fly there the Thomas Cook airlines shut down completely and it was such a nightmare and I wasn't able to go. So it's really, really like a full circle moment for me to finally be able to go, hopefully."

One UK-born wrestler Statlander could defend the AEW TBS Championship against at All In is The Outcasts' Saraya. "If I get the chance to wrestle Saraya at Wembley, I think that would be an amazing thing," Statlander said. "I would love to absolutely do that. It's a lot of pressure, you know? She's the hometown hero, but I'm the champion, so it's like, 'Oh no.' But I think it would be so much fun. I'd be willing to wrestle anybody at that show. But yeah, I never even thought of that as a possibility. I think that would be so, so cool, though."

