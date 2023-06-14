Cody Rhodes Answers A WWE Fan's Hail Mary Tweet With Live Event Tickets

Cody Rhodes has answered a fan's "tragic tale" on social media with tickets on him for this Sunday's WWE house show at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center in Charleston, West Virginia.

Dustin Wood reached out to the 2023 men's Royal Rumble winner and began his story about receiving tickets for the Charleston "Sunday Stunner Supershow" for Father's Day. Wood was set to take his five-year-old son to the event to see Rhodes. However, Wood kept an eye on Rhodes' schedule, which later revealed that "The American Nightmare" would no longer be appearing in Charleston. After seeing that news, Wood opted to sell the two tickets, hoping to recover some of the cost of the trip. Then, this week, details emerged that Rhodes would be performing at the Charleston event on Sunday after all, which prompted Wood to reach out to the former WWE Intercontinental Champion.

Seeing the posts online, Rhodes — who is penciled in for a match against The Judgment Day's Finn Bálor at Sunday's house show — responded with "a happy ending" to the situation. He wrote, "1. I was able to make #WWECharleston this Sunday a possibility, @BrianRDJames [Senior Vice President of Live Events Road Dogg] got me there! 2. Tickets are on me, check your DMs, can't wait to see you."

Sunday's non-televised event in Charleston will also see Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio battle in Father's Day Street Fight. Plus, Seth "Freakin" Rollins will put the WWE World Heavyweight Championship on the line against Damian Priest, GUNTHER defends the WWE Intercontinental Championship against Matt Riddle and Shinsuke Nakamura, and Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens will look to extend their reign as the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions when they take on The Viking Raiders, The Usos, and Alpha Academy.