MVP Believes The Iron Sheik Is The Most Memorable Heel In WWE History

"But, it was kind of funny, he, a lot like The Bushwhackers in their earlier days, they weren't scary dudes [or] dangerous people. But the most money they ever made was being, you know, all caricatures of bad guys or whatever the case may be. And when you ask me about the all-time great heels, you know, I was born in '73, so I remember the Iran hostage crisis and the Ayatollah Khomeini, and, you know, that was a part of my childhood. So when, you know, Iron Sheik came on the scene and lost to Hulk Hogan and later on was teaming up with Nikolai Volkoff ... This is iconic. This is legendary. We've never forgotten this.

"So in the pantheon of all-time great WWF/WWE bad guys, I mean he's got to be right up there at the top. You know, it's subjective, but certainly for me, if you ask me, he is the most memorable all-time WWF bad guy."

