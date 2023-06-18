Why Bully Ray Doesn't Want To See Dominik Mysterio On WWE's Most Wanted Treasures

Dominik Mysterio has proven to be a true heat magnet in WWE as of late, with fans booing him so loudly that he has been hard to hear delivering his promos at points. That has gained him plenty of plaudits, but WWE Hall Of Famer Bully Ray has raised a concern about an upcoming episode of "Hidden Treasures" next week.

"I believe that they're with Dom looking for some of Rey's stuff or Eddie's stuff," he said on "Busted Open Radio." "I am interested to see this show because I want to see what light they present Dom in."

Episodes of "Hidden Treasures" see different wrestlers heading out to find items from a legend's past, whether it be ring gear or props. However, those episodes are typically done with the wrestlers being their legitimate selves, which may take Mysterio out of character. That's something Bully Ray would rather not see as he'd prefer the character be protected.

"If they pull Dom completely out of his character, I don't agree with stuff like that," Bully Ray said. "I'm not a fan of that, nor do I agree with it."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.