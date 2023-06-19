Mr. Kennedy On Dream Opponent For Potential WWE Return Match

Mr. Kennedy hasn't seen the inside of a WWE ring since 2009, but his name still comes up — especially around Royal Rumble time — regarding a potential return. The fan support is still there, and it is clearly something that the former Money In The Bank winner has thought about as well as he revealed his dream return opponent to "UnSKripted"."

"My absolute dream opponent of all time hands down would be Steve Austin," Kennedy stated. "I was so happy when Kevin Owens got to do that a few years ago. What an awesome thing. That would be my dream opponent."

There's been no indication that Austin will ever wrestle again in any capacity, following his WrestleMania 38 bout, so lots of stars would need to align for that to even be a realistic proposition. However, there are a pair of active members of the current WWE roster that Kennedy wouldn't mind mixing it up with, if given the opportunity.

"I definitely would love to wrestle Seth [Rollins], I have actually wrestled AJ [Styles] a lot when I was in Impact Wrestling, when I was with TNA," he said. "I still say for my money, AJ Styles is the best wrestler in the world. He's so versatile, he can work with anybody."

Kennedy recently revealed he is getting back into the business following a break he took in 2019. He also admitted to being open to a managerial role, similar to what MVP is currently taking up now, if that was his opportunity.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "UnSKripted" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.