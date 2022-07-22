Ken Anderson (fka Mr. Kennedy) has not been seen in a WWE ring since he was released by the company in 2009, but would he be interested in making a return to the company?

During on appearance on “Insight with Chris Van Vliet,” Anderson revealed that he’s been slowly making his way back into the wrestling industry after taking a break in 2019. “I’m really starting to get back into it,” he said. “I have so many great students, they’re sort of fueling that passion for me again … I plan on taking more bookings coming up here. I’m not done, for sure.”

Promos have always been a pivotal part of Anderson’s career — his original WWE entrance involved him introducing himself via an old-school drop-down microphone, which got the fans chanting along. When Van Vliet suggested Anderson’s mic skills might serve him well as a manger, potentially in WWE, Anderson replied that he “would like something like that, for sure.”

There’s certainly precedent for such a move. MVP, one of Anderson’s contemporaries in both WWE and Impact Wrestling, has been thriving in since he returned to WWE, primarily working as a mouthpiece for talents like Bobby Lashley, Cedric Alexander, Shelton Benjamin, and most recently, Omos. Anderson and MVP were a regular tag team in WWE at one point in 2006 and 2007.

Anderson was released from WWE in a controversial fashion after he supposedly dropped Randy Orton on his neck in 2009 — Anderson claims he did no such thing, but that Orton, alongside John Cena, had complained about him to get him fired. It’s notable that, according to Cagematch, Anderson only wrestled twice for WWE in 2009 — once in the developmental territory FCW, once in the basketball-themed 10-man tag in which he allegedly injured Orton. Anderson admitted that he was “bitter for a couple of years after I left WWE,” which is one of the reasons he has never returned, but coming back to the company is something he is clearly now open to doing.

Anderson has only wrestled three times since 2019. His most recent encounter took place in May, when he teamed up with Chris Masters, another former WWE star from the mid-2000s, in a losing effort against Matt and Jeff Hardy.

