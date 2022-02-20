Former WWE Superstar Ken Anderson was a recent member of the Headlocked Panel at C2E2 hosted by Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman.

Anderson spoke about how people still claim that wrestling is fake, stating that it obviously is. However, he noted that so are things like Iron-Man.

“I think so, I think there still is,” he said on a guard rail around wrestling. “There’s still that stigma that wrestling is fake for some reason. But, of course, it is, we tell stories of good vs evil. Like, Iron-Man is fake too.”

Ken Anderson then went on to discuss the change in mindset throughout the wrestling business. He revealed WWE always pushed that things had to look realistic. But now he loves that people can express themselves in the ring.

“When I was at WWE, it was always stressed to us like, ‘what would you do in a real fight? This would never happen in a real fight.’ Now you’ve got invisible man matches and stuff like that, they are not going on in WWE, but I love that. I love the fact that people are just able to express themselves and have fun.”

Ken Anderson then spoke about the process of pitching storylines within WWE. He noted that dealing with writers wasn’t easy, and you had to make them feel like it was their idea. He then said that at times, things would be rejected and then given to others.

“There’s a lot of guys will say, you always have to pitch in a certain way,” he said. “Especially when you’re dealing with writers. Because, they’re the writers, like, ‘you’re the wrestlers, we’re the writers, let’s do our job, you do your job.’ So, people will say you have to present it in a way that it sounds like it’s their idea almost.

“Then there’s a lot of situations, it has never happened to me, but I have heard of situations where somebody will pitch something, and then they will say no. Then, two weeks later, somebody else is doing that.”

