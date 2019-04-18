Since Ken Anderson left Impact Wrestling three years ago, he has kept a relatively low profile. He's done a couple of indie shows but hasn't appeared in a major promotion for quite some time.

Anderson joined our WINCLY podcast to discuss what he's been up to and if he would be interested in another run with a major promotion.

"It's definitely something that's on my mind. Right now, I am focused on being a dad and running my wrestling school," said Anderson. "We'll see what happens but I'd love to have another run."

AEW comes to mind as a company that Anderson would link up with in the future and he expressed happiness that it is another option for wrestlers.

"I love the fact that there are more places for my brothers and sisters to earn a living. It's not a bad thing at all," stated Anderson.

Around the time that Anderson left Impact Wrestling, many of their top stars like A.J. Styles and Samoa Joe were also leaving for WWE. Many were surprised that WWE expressed interest in the TNA Originals, but Anderson says talent always wins out and that's why they ended up in WWE.

"I'm not surprised because I always knew they had the level of talent necessary to be successful," said Anderson. "But in a sense, nobody ever gave those guys an opportunity. Like, 'A.J. is too small. WWE would never use him.' Fortunately, that mentality has changed and it's cool to see a guy like A.J. Styles in the spotlight."

Regarding Anderson's WWE stint, he didn't leave on the best of terms and was released just four days after being the first pick of the 2009 WWE Supplemental Draft. He was asked if he ever smoothed things over with John Cena or Randy Orton, as there were reports that they complained to Vince McMahon about Anderson's work in the ring which prompted his release.

"No, I've never really gotten a chance to talk to those guys. But I have no hard feelings towards them and hopefully they don't have any towards me. It is what it is," stated Anderson.

A couple of months after his WWE release, Anderson joined Impact Wrestling where he went from "Mr. Kennedy" to his real life surname of "Mr. Anderson." There was no AEW alternative back then, but Anderson considered Impact to be another viable option.

"I feel like TNA was a viable alternative," said Anderson. "At the time it was The Hardys, Hulk Hogan, Eric Bischoff, Sting, Mick Foley, Hall, Nash and all of the TNA originals…

"I always thought the disconnect in TNA was not the talent. Management wasn't taking the necessary steps to make sure we were being marketed effectively. The marketing was expected to be put out there by us and that was the extent of it."

Anderson said that TNA expected the talent to tweet out announcements and how that's just not enough to compete with the likes of WWE.

"I don't think you can run a promotion on a major network and survive just from Facebook and Twitter," admitted Anderson.

Impact has had an overhaul in recent years with many new faces in the locker room and running the company. Anderson approves of the way the promotion has rehabbed its image.

"I like it. I like what they're doing. They went back, regrouped and figured out a different plan of attack and have been executing it," said Anderson.

Wrestling fans have many different options now and maybe more than ever before. But Anderson says that fans want the same thing that they wanted in the past and that's to have a good time.

"It's what they always wanted and they just want to be entertained," Anderson replied when asked what the fans want. "They want an escape from reality just as we do with every form of entertainment. Give me entertaining storylines and characters that I can really get behind. That's all the fans ask for."

Anderson will be a part of the Legends of Wrestling event which is run by Brian Knobbs of the Nasty Boys. Anderson discussed what it's like to work with Knobbs at the LoW events.

"He puts his heart and soul into this promotion and it shows my the amount of people he draws for each event. I've never been to a LoW show that didn't draw well. This is my fourth or fifth event and it's always a fun time," stated Anderson.

"Brian is a fun character but he's a very passionate individual and an all-around good guy. I'm glad to know him."

Anderson will be facing David Arquette at Legends of Wrestling this Saturday, April 20th, at the Fraser Hockeyland Arena in Detroit, MI. Others scheduled to attend include "The Nature Boy" Ric Flair, Bret Hart, "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan, Booker T and Rikishi.

Ken's full interview with Wrestling Inc was included in a recent episode of our WINCLY podcast. It can be heard in the embedded player at the bottom of this post. In the full interview Ken discusses why he's not a fan of David Arquette's return to pro wrestling, his upcoming match against Arquette at Legends of Wrestling, another possible major run, Impact Wrestling rehabbing it's image, why TNA was like AEW for him when he left WWE and more.

You can check out past episodes of the WINCLY here.

Subscribe to Wrestling Inc. Audio on iTunes or Google Play. Listen to the show via Spotify here or through TuneIn here.