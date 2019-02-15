In just less than four years on the main roster, Ken Anderson, known in WWE as Mr. Kennedy, became one of the most popular stars in the company. In just a year after his main roster debut, he was able to win the United States Championship on the September 1, 2006 episode of SmackDown in Reading, Pennsylvania, in a triple threat match which included reigning champion Finlay and Bobby Lashley.

During the from his debut to winning the U.S. title, Anderson was able to pick up wins against big names such as Booker T, Rey Mysterio, and Batista. Although his title reign lasted only six weeks, Kennedy was still pushed by the company, and able to pick up major wins against names such as The Undertaker, Kane, Jeff Hardy, C.M. Punk, and Randy Orton.

One of Anderson's biggest wins occurred at WrestleMania XXIII in Detroit, Michigan, as he was able to outlast King Booker, Randy Orton, Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy, Finlay, Edge, and C.M. Punk to win the Money in the Bank contract. This moment was snubbed shortly after, though, due to losing the contract to Edge to recover from injury. While the original belief was that he was going to be shelved for several months, it was later determined that the injury only took weeks to heal, and relinquishing his contract ended up being premature. He was scheduled to win the World Heavyweight Championship, but a misdiagnosis prevented this from happening.

Anderson discussed this on a recent episode of the Pancakes and Powerslams Show, particularly whether he has any hard feelings towards losing out on being in the record books as a former WWE World Heavyweight Champion.

"I was almost there," said Anderson. "I think I was two days away from capturing the [World Heavyweight Championship]. Something like that. Well, it was the next day. I was actually gonna win the title from 'Taker the next day. We already planned it, [WWE] had sort of given me a layout, and then I got that injury. It's frustrating, but what do you do? It's part of life. Things happen, and you gotta make the best. I don't harbor any ill will or resentment toward anybody, it's just part of life."

See Also WWE Hires Former Superstar Shawn Daivari To Work Behind-The-Scenes

After being stricken with yet another injury, Anderson returned to WWE in-ring action on Raw in May of 2009, but was released just days after coming back. Nearly 10 years later, Anderson has yet to return to the company. He did, however, have a successful stint as one of the top names for TNA, winning the World Championship on two occasions. Anderson commented on why he never returned to the WWE.

"I don't really know," said Anderson. "I think part of it had to do with my attitude, probably. I was very – I was like bitter for a couple of years after I left WWE, and said some things I probably shouldn't have said. In hindsight, I can say if I could point to any one reason, I would point to myself."

Currently, outside of occasional independent bookings, Anderson is spending most of his time as the owner and head trainer of The Academy: School of Professional Wrestling in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Source: Pancakes and Powerslams