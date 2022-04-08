MVP wrote “The betrayal came from Bobby” while responding to a tweet from a fan late Thursday. The fan in question wrote that they were disappointed to see the Bobby Lashley – MVP duo splitting up.

Earlier this week on RAW, MVP jumped Lashley and joined forces with Omos, ending an on-screen partnership that began on the May 11, 2011 episode of RAW. The turn happened after Omos confronted Lashley in the ring, demanding a rematch and calling The Almighty’s win at WrestleMania 38 a fluke. MVP then suddenly attacked Lashley’s knee from behind, before proceeding to destroy the former WWE Champion. The segment ended with MVP and Omos shaking hands and standing tall over Lashley.

It appears WWE is building to a Bobby Lashley vs. Omos rematch at the upcoming WrestleMania Backlash premium live event. Lashley ended Omos’ main roster winning streak at last Sunday’s WrestleMania 38. Omos had defeated the likes of AJ Styles, Riddle, Montez Ford and others prior to his loss to Lashley.

The betrayal came from Bobby. https://t.co/z1chzqvQ5q — MVP (@The305MVP) April 8, 2022

