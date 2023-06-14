Ted DiBiase Doesn't Hold Back About The Ultimate Warrior

On the most recent episode of "The Snake Pit," "Million Dollar Man" Ted DiBiase made it clear that he's tired of wrestling fans' obsession with Ultimate Warrior and Hulk Hogan. "I don't know why they talk about Hogan and Warrior," DiBiase said. "Neither one of them could really work." Though DiBiase was quick to note that at least Hogan had a certain level of self-awareness. "[Hogan] can work his gimmick. He knew what his gimmick was and he could work it very well," DiBiase explained. "And again, he's not the kinda guy that should be doing armdrags and takeovers and that kind of stuff that Jake and I do."

However, DiBiase is nowhere near as forgiving of The Ultimate Warrior, interrupting host Jake Roberts at one point to point out how little he thought of Warrior. "He was a selfish SOB who didn't care about anybody but himself," DiBiase said. According to DiBiase, it wasn't just Warrior's personality issues. He felt that Warrior spat in the face of the time-honored tradition in which DiBiase had trained.

"Always try to protect your opponent," DiBiase explained, "and if he's trying to do the same thing it's going to work out. Warrior didn't give a crap about anybody and he didn't care if he hurt you." Ultimate Warrior passed away in 2014, just days after being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. A few months back, WWE Superstar Miz said that he had hoped to lose the WWE Intercontinental Championship to Warrior.