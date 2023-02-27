The Miz Wanted To Lose The Intercontinental Title To Ultimate Warrior At WrestleMania

The Miz has taken part in many high-profile matches at WrestleMania, from main eventing against John Cena to sharing the ring with Bad Bunny. However, one grand plan that he had which didn't quite work out was to compete against The Ultimate Warrior, which the "A-Lister" revealed in his latest "TikTok" video. Warrior was Miz's favorite wrestler when he grew up, and that is why had an idea that he "really wanted to do" which would have seen him compete in a gauntlet lumberjack match against former Intercontinental Champions, with the final entrant being Warrior. Miz wanted four different champions to be involved, with the lumberjack setting being chosen to save time on entrances.

"I would have to go through a gauntlet match ... In the end when I defeated the last person in that gauntlet lumberjack match, what would happen? Ultimate Warrior's music would hit, and he would be the last person in the gauntlet match," Miz said. "He would run down, he would hit me with three clotheslines, do a splash and hit 1,2,3, and beat me for the Intercontinental Championship and I thought that would have been really, really cool."

This entire idea started because Miz wanted to defeat all the former Intercontinental Champions, with Warrior having one of the most well-known runs with the title in history. Of course, this plan never ended up coming to fruition, with Warrior's final WWE match taking place in 1996, a dark match in which he was defeated by Vader.

