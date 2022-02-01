WWE Superstar The Miz recently spoke with The Ringer Wrestling podcast about working with Bad Bunny. The two men were involved in a storyline this time last year, which culminated in a tag team match at WrestleMania 37. The Miz gave the musician props for his training ability and the fact that he just got the psychology naturally.

“I remember watching Bad Bunny train right? As I was watching him train, I was like, ‘ah, they’re training him, they’re giving him all the stuff. But I need to get in with him,” The Miz claimed. “I have to get in with him.’ So while he was training backstage, I would get in there with him, and I remember the first time I got in there with him, I didn’t call anything. I literally just, I literally got in, locked up, and just started having a match with him to see where he was. And honestly, he was training so hard before this by the way. And I was like, ‘I just need to get in there.’

“I probably beat him up, not beat him up, put some heat to him, did some things, and I was like, ‘oh this guy, this guy’s going to be able to do something. And then he kept training and kept training and kept training and kept giving ideas that were like, not dumb ideas. Sometimes when people come in they’re like, ‘well I want to do this and this and this and this and this.’ It’s like, ‘slow down buddy, alright’. Not with him. He was smart, you could tell he was a fan and he knew psychology. And why certain things were.

“Honestly, after we were done with that match, I was like, this guy can do anything. If he wants to maybe get an Oscar for acting, like, I think he can do it. If he wants to get Grammys, which he already has, and, you know, if he wants to do anything, I think he can do it. That’s the dedication he puts in everything. His attention to detail was so great. He was just very impressive. I think the best compliment we got, John and I, John Morrison, like, he said that he watches that match back more than any concert he’s ever done.”

The Miz also spoke about how John Morrison had been injured heading into their tag team match against Bad Bunny and Damian Priest at WrestleMania. Despite that, Morrison ended up doing a Canadian Destroyer with Bad Bunny. Miz revealed he had the crew out using a towel to clean the area ahead of the spot.

“During that whole program, Morrison, he busted his knee against Riddle,” The Miz revealed. “He did something off the top rope, landed on his knee wrong, I think he tore his MCL. And so he wasn’t supposed to be back for Mania. They were like, ah, that’s going to cut it close. He dedicated himself. I think he got like stem cells or whatever. He was doing everything that you are supposed to do to make sure that he could do to come back for that match. And then he literally does a Canadian Destroyer with Bad Bunny, ‘what are you doing? Like, what are you doing?’ Absolute nut. And it was raining if you remember.

“If you remember it was raining. So while Bad Bunny was coming out, I had everyone on the outside with towels, scrubbing down where Morrison was going to do this maneuver. It’s a dangerous move, especially in the rain. Like, and it’s slippery like it’s crazy. And then I was having them wash off the, no one knew this, no one sees it. But I was literally, I had a towel and I was in the ring literally scrubbing the ropes because I knew we were going to be utilizing jumping off the ropes. You slip, you fall, you’re done.”

