Former Lucha Underground, Impact and WWE NXT star Taya Valkyrie chatted with MuscleManMalcolm at Zicky Dice’s Outlandish Paradise event. At the show, Valkyrie wrestled her first match since her WWE release against AEW star and former Lucha Underground co-worker Thunder Rosa. Released by WWE in November of 2021, Taya Valkyrie was asked what she learned from her time with the company.

“Be really appreciative of every moment you have in this business,” Valkyrie said. “To, you know, take your time and do what’s best for you. I think that I made some wonderful friendships there and met some wonderful people. I also had some really horrible experiences, but I think it comes with the territory.”

Since her release and the release of several others, Taya Valkyrie has made her feelings known about WWE’s decision-making. While she’s appreciative of her time there, she also admitted that the grass wasn’t necessarily greener after working her whole career to get to WWE.

“It was a stage and a chapter in my career and there really isn’t very much else to say,” Valkyrie said. “I worked my whole life to get there, and sometimes, the grass isn’t always greener like they say. I’m just really appreciative of my time there. I’m appreciative of the people that did help me from there.”

Taya Valkyrie’s husband John Hennigan, aka John Morrison, aka Johnny Mundo, was also released from WWE soon after her. The couple will be busy soon, with Mundo scheduled to challenge Hijo del Vikingo for the AAA Mega Championship in February, while Valkyrie intends to challenge Deonna Purrazzo for the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship. If Valkyrie has her way, there’s another power couple she would like to see her and Mundo face.

“Britt Baker and Adam Cole,” Valkyrie admitted. “I’ve wrestled Britt one time in a multi-man for Warrior Wrestling in 2019. I don’t think John and Adam Cole have ever wrestled, I don’t think so. John has never wrestled Britt and I’ve never wrestled Adam Cole, so there you go. Why not?”

You can watch the full interview below.

