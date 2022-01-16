Impact star Zicky Dice partnered with Twitch for Saturday’s “Zicky Dice’s Outlandish Paradise” event. In the main event, Dice was defeated by AEW star Evil Uno.

The event also featured Taya Valkyrie’s first match since WWE released her on November 4, 2021. She was defeated by AEW star Thunder Rosa.

WWE Hall of Famer Madusa was on commentary.

Below are the results and highlights from the Twitch event:

* Chris Bey defeated Myron Reed, Darian Bengston, & AC Mack (Mack replaced Trey Miguel)

* nZo defeated  John Skyler (Skyler replaced Rich Swann)

* Carlie Bravo won the Hey Brother Battle Royal

* Effy defeated Dalton Castle

* Thunder Rosa defeated Taya Valkyrie

* Evil Uno defeated Zicky Dice (Barely Legal Circus Of Evil Match)

“Zicky Dice’s Outlandish Paradise” event was held at the Action Building in Canton, Georgia.

