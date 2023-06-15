Hulk Hogan On How Andre The Giant Made His Career

Hulk Hogan versus Andre The Giant is a match that sits high in the pantheon of legendary wrestling matches. Though it was far from a wrestling clinic, the sheer star power of both men drove it to a raucous fan reception and a spot as a WrestleMania classic. In an interview on the "Full Send Podcast," Hogan recalled the match and how Andre "made his career."

"I'd never beaten the giant before, and there was no shame in getting beat by him because no one had ever beaten him," Hogan recalled. "I asked Vince. I said, 'You know here we are the night before, what are we doing tomorrow?' Vince goes, 'I don't know [...] I'm sure Andre will do the right thing.' Vince wanted me to sit in the dressing room with Andre just to try to, like, make things cool, you know. I got to the building at noon and I sat next to Andre and I watched him drink three-fifths of Crown Royal."

Andre's prolific drinking is well documented, so "The Hulkster's" claim of seeing the giant put away nearly a gallon of Crown Royal isn't too far out there. In the midst of watching Andre drink, Hogan recalled asking him what the plan was for their big main event. However, he said he could only get one response from Andre: "Don't worry."

According to Hogan, the match's outcome remained a mystery to him all the way through the moment he and Andre got into the ring.