Hulk Hogan On How Andre The Giant Made His Career
Hulk Hogan versus Andre The Giant is a match that sits high in the pantheon of legendary wrestling matches. Though it was far from a wrestling clinic, the sheer star power of both men drove it to a raucous fan reception and a spot as a WrestleMania classic. In an interview on the "Full Send Podcast," Hogan recalled the match and how Andre "made his career."
"I'd never beaten the giant before, and there was no shame in getting beat by him because no one had ever beaten him," Hogan recalled. "I asked Vince. I said, 'You know here we are the night before, what are we doing tomorrow?' Vince goes, 'I don't know [...] I'm sure Andre will do the right thing.' Vince wanted me to sit in the dressing room with Andre just to try to, like, make things cool, you know. I got to the building at noon and I sat next to Andre and I watched him drink three-fifths of Crown Royal."
Andre's prolific drinking is well documented, so "The Hulkster's" claim of seeing the giant put away nearly a gallon of Crown Royal isn't too far out there. In the midst of watching Andre drink, Hogan recalled asking him what the plan was for their big main event. However, he said he could only get one response from Andre: "Don't worry."
According to Hogan, the match's outcome remained a mystery to him all the way through the moment he and Andre got into the ring.
Winning the match, and a career made
Hogan recalled going through the match, working around Andre's physical limitations before the giant called for a bodyslam.
"All of a sudden, when the match was almost over he goes, 'Slam!'" Hogan said. "I thought I heard what I heard, and as he came towards me I took a step back and scooped him, and then got his momentum and I barely got him over. Then I dropped a leg thinking that he was going to kick out, and he didn't kick out."
In the back, the gravity of the win started to set in for Hogan.
"I realized what he had done for me," Hogan said. "He had just made my career there brother. I was on a roll anyway, that was like hitting double nitrous buttons for me. [Vince] was excited. He knew we pulled a rabbit out of the hat. It could have went the other way because Andre was hurt real bad. [...] There was a damn good chance we could have s**t the bed that night and ruined everything.
Backstage, Hogan remembered talking to Andre about him giving Hogan that legendary win. He recalled the progress their relationship had made, with the giant previously not liking him, but ultimately saying he "always wanted to do that" for Hogan.
