Former WWE Talent Says Hulk Hogan Thought Andre The Giant Was Going To Kill Him

Hulk Hogan and Andre The Giant had one of the most iconic wrestling rivalries in history, but their issues were not always contained inside the ring. According to Mario Mancini on the latest episode of "The Mario Mancini Show," Hogan once thought Andre was going to legitimately kill him, which led to him, "screaming down the hallway."

"'He's gonna kill me, that son of a b***h, he's going to kill me,'" Hogan yelled, according to Mancini. "Vince went running up to him, 'Shut up, shut up' ... Hogan was very concerned that Andre was really gonna kill him, he really was." Andre The Giant might have been a legend inside the squared circle, but he also had a big reputation for being able to put away a lot of alcohol. Whether this was on planes or backstage at the arena, Andre had no problem drinking a lot, but Mancini made it clear, "he wasn't always drunk," but he did also stress that "TV is a long day."

"You'd see the exact same thing, Andre playing cards with Arnold Skaaland, then you saw a bottle, then you saw two, then you saw four," Mancini said. "Then you saw the box wine come with the nozzle, he'd go through a couple of those ... They'd be on the floor and I'd kick them just to see if they were empty, and by God, they were bone dry. Andre was the boss, nobody called Andre out on anything. Andre got to do whatever he wanted ... Listen, if you put Andre anywhere, he's going to sell it out."

