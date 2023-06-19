Eric Bischoff Says He Wouldn't Work For WWE Or AEW If They Asked Him

Eric Bischoff has not made any tangible contributions to the wrestling business since his dismissal as the Executive Director of the "WWE SmackDown" brand in 2019. Since then, Bischoff has made cameos for both AEW and WWE but has not aided either company from a creative standpoint — a function that gained him prominence as WCW President in the 1990s.

In a recent chat with "The Ariel Helwani Show," Bischoff explained why he had no intention to get back in the trenches and contribute to a wrestling program on a day-to-day basis. That said, he would be open to the role of a consultant operating remotely.

"If I was 20 years younger, I'd [go back] in a heartbeat," Bischoff said. "If I get a call from my buddy Bruce [Prichard] and he goes, 'Interested in coming back? I need one of your fingers.' As long as I'm on my left hand and not right, I'd probably go for it. I loved my time, and can't say enough about the quality of people that work in WWE. But, I'm 68 years old, and I live in a beautiful part of Wyoming — right outside Yellowstone National Park. It's been my dream to live here since I was a little kid, and I worked my ass out throughout my life to have what I have now. At this point, I don't want to be away for extended periods."

As for a possible job with AEW, Bischoff ruled it out as he's "not interested in working with Tony [Khan]." While Bischoff's issues with Khan have been well-documented, the WWE Hall of Famer clarified that he actually has a soft spot for the AEW boss and wants to see him succeed.

"Tony has a very, very generous heart," Bischoff said. "He's a good human being. But the truth is, for me to have any sort of positive impact on the process, you have to be in it. You can't do it remotely. If Tony calls me and offers me a million dollars to work via Zoom, I wouldn't do it because I know it wouldn't be fair. It won't be successful."