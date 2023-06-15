Freddie Prinze Jr. Provides Update On Starting His Own Wrestling Promotion

Freddie Prinze Jr. is starting to realize what many others found out before him: starting a wrestling promotion is no cakewalk. On a recent episode of his "Wrestling With Freddie" podcast, the lifelong wrestling fan detailed the "crazy journey" and the "ups and downs" he's encountered in trying to bring his vision to life.

As part of that journey, Prinze Jr. recently invested in Premier Streaming Network (PSN), a streaming service that offers fans a wide-ranging catalog of indie wrestling. He invested in the service to "learn about the indie promotion business" as he has no intention of entering the industry "freakin green."

Staying true to that vision, Prinze Jr. and his team are constantly roping in more indie companies, with House of Glory being the most recent addition. Besides contacting various indie feds, he has been speaking to various television producers, one of whom recently gave him feedback on his first script for a wrestling program.

"This producer came back and said, 'What if you did that [script] as a movie, and the movie spawned the indie promotion?'" Prinze revealed. "Or we do the indie promotion, and use some of that footage for the movie? So, I'm thinking about re-writing the first season into a feature film. But, I don't know. This isn't me confirming or denying anything, I'm just thinking out loud and trying to work this stuff out."

Prinze Jr. added that the potential movie "won't be a comedy like Ready to Rumble" and instead would include serious character work.

"It will be a drama, taking some of the craziest stories I've heard about indie promotions over the years, and implementing those into a unique story of my own." The former WWE writer hopes to bounce around more ideas before making a final call on the steps ahead.