Kenny Omega Invites Eddie Kingston To Help The Elite 'Fight The Good Fight' In AEW

During last night's chaotic ending to "AEW Dynamite," Eddie Kingston returned to the promotion and sided with The Elite in the midst of their ongoing feud with the Blackpool Combat Club. After the show went off the air, a fan captured footage of former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega personally inviting Kingston — who had been out injured since unsuccessfully challenging BCC's Claudio Castagnoli for the ROH World Championship at ROH Supercard of Honor 2023 on March 31 — to help him and The Young Bucks.

"I'm talking to you, Eddie," Omega said. "That's right. No, it's not what you think. I don't want to fight you. In fact, we need about as many friends as we can get ... And if you're gonna throw your name in the hat, Eddie, I'm not saying we're gonna share a milk. I'm not saying we're gonna share a Coke Zero. But if you want a place in this ring with The Elite, if you want to fight the good fight against those guys back there, against those guys across the sea in Japan, then you've got a home in an AEW ring with us.

"It seems like the more time goes by, the more I'm picking myself up from a heap to try to tell you guys some kind of happy story to close off the night with. The only happy story I've got right now is that the night isn't over. We've still got Rampage. I've still got a visit to the hospital. But you've still got all of us, and week by week, day by day, the people that want to spread the message that wrestling is a beautiful place and that we will take on the world's best, no matter where they come from."