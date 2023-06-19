Road Dogg Says This WWE Star Is One Of The Greatest Woman Wrestlers Of Our Time

WWE's women's roster is stacked with great talent, but on "Oh You Didn't Know," "Road Dogg" Brian James made it clear that there is one that stands above the rest, labeling Asuka as "One of the greatest women's wrestlers of our time. I firmly believe that and I don't think there's many that I would even compare to her as far as the total package," James said. Asuka has enjoyed plenty of success throughout her run with WWE, and James believes she isn't hurt by the fact that she isn't able to cut promos in English due to it being a second language.

"Her energy and her facials and she emotes a language that is universal, I get it when she screams something at you," James continued. "When she acts, I get it, so to me her wrestling, her in-the-ring stuff is second to none, her transitions, she's the one who does it the most fluidly." However, even though James thinks highly of the current WWE Women's Champion, she is not his favorite woman on the roster. That honor goes to former Women's Tag Team Champion IYO SKY, who the WWE Hall Of Famer had a lot of praise for.

"There's something about IYO SKY and my wife even feels it too, on her entrance there is something so abstract," James said. "I don't know if she's acting drunk or acting I don't care, I don't know her motivation for walking like that on her entrance, but me and my wife love it. I love IYO SKY ... She is one of my faves because she's daring as the day is long, she's great in the ring, man. She's got great timing."

