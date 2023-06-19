Freddie Prinze Jr. Says Jade Cargill's First AEW Loss Is A Good Thing For Her

"This can be that opportunity that she can fall on hard times," Prinze Jr. continued. "She can struggle now that she's lost. I hope to see them do this, I really do. To see her only lose once is not the way to go. I think she has to struggle and have a mental block and a mental challenge that she herself has to come over. And that becomes the story until you can get her someone that will then be the other character in the story. But you can self-motivate. We're watching Cody Rhodes do it [in WWE]. He doesn't have someone to wrestle every week, so it can be done.

"If she lost another match to someone there's no way she should lose to, then all of a sudden the backstage promo is her yelling at her girls like, 'Yo, get the bleep away from me right now! Get away from me now!' Like, something is wrong and she shouldn't be losing. And she is, 'Are you injured?' 'No, I'm not hurt! Leave me alone!' Like, whatever. Like, she has to go through some kind of struggle now so that she can, you know, do the metamorphosis into the next version of herself. So I hope that they're thinking of that."

