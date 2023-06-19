Freddie Prinze Jr. Says Jade Cargill's First AEW Loss Is A Good Thing For Her
Jade Cargill's undefeated streak and 508-day reign as AEW TBS Championship came to an end at the hands of the returning Kris Statlander last month at Double or Nothing. Cargill lost the title after issuing an open challenge immediately following her successful championship defense against Taya Valkyrie. Actor and former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. thinks the 31-year-old could now benefit from tasting her first defeat in All Elite Wrestling.
"Jade Cargill has taken her first loss, which I think is going to end up being a good thing," Prinze Jr. said on the "Wrestling with Freddie" podcast. "Now she can actually get a story on her way back to the title ... And I don't feel that she's been utilized as well as she could. I've definitely seen her promo work get better. I think everyone has seen her work get a little better. Again, they limit what she can do, to a certain degree, to keep her safe and to keep her opponents safe while she's learning on the job. She's been doing this, I think, what? Is it two years? Between two and three years, something like that? So it's not a lot of time."
She can struggle now that she's lost
"This can be that opportunity that she can fall on hard times," Prinze Jr. continued. "She can struggle now that she's lost. I hope to see them do this, I really do. To see her only lose once is not the way to go. I think she has to struggle and have a mental block and a mental challenge that she herself has to come over. And that becomes the story until you can get her someone that will then be the other character in the story. But you can self-motivate. We're watching Cody Rhodes do it [in WWE]. He doesn't have someone to wrestle every week, so it can be done.
"If she lost another match to someone there's no way she should lose to, then all of a sudden the backstage promo is her yelling at her girls like, 'Yo, get the bleep away from me right now! Get away from me now!' Like, something is wrong and she shouldn't be losing. And she is, 'Are you injured?' 'No, I'm not hurt! Leave me alone!' Like, whatever. Like, she has to go through some kind of struggle now so that she can, you know, do the metamorphosis into the next version of herself. So I hope that they're thinking of that."
