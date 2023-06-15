Konnor Contrasts Working In Impact Vs. Feeling 'Dead Inside' During WWE Run

Formerly known as Konnor in WWE, Kon has found new life in Impact Wrestling as a member of Violent By Design. "It's been a hell of a rollercoaster ride," Kon told "Busted Open Radio" recently. "I can't even put words to it because I was very dead inside ... to be able to feel this again, its exhilarating." Kon says that he's "falling back in love" with professional wrestling.

"I'm just so happy and if anything I'm so appreciative of what I have now, more than anything." According to the former "WWE NXT" Tag Team Champion, he's excited to go to work and is excited by the people that he gets to work with at Impact. "It's wonderful." Kon asked for and was granted his release from WWE in 2019. He then spent the pandemic working the independent circuit before signing with Impact in 2022.

"At the end of the day, I love this business," Kon says, noting that he was able to get over any frustrations in WWE due to his love of wrestling. "I've never been more appreciative now than I've ever been with this business," Kon said once again, noting that even the rough times served their purpose. "There was a bunch of speedbumps that now make me realize what I have, and I wouldn't have it any other way." Kon's last match was a losing effort alongside Violent By Design against oVe in an Ohio Street Fight at Impact's Against All Odds pay-per-view earlier this month.