Rick Bassman Met With Vince McMahon At WWE Headquarters

WWE is moving into its new headquarters, and the new HQ recently welcomed a notable visitor.

Entrepreneur and talent agent Rick Bassman posted a picture on Instagram of himself at WWE HQ alongside WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, whom Bassman referred to as a "longtime friend and colleague." Bassman had previously attended WWE Backlash in some capacity, as he posted a series of photos with WWE Superstars in Puerto Rico back in May.

No word on what Bassman was doing at WWE HQ. According to PWInsider, he had a meeting with Vince McMahon, but there is no confirmation on whether Bassman was there on business, or -as his caption said- simply visiting a friend and colleague and possibly seeing said friend's new corporate headquarters.

Bassman is famous for breaking talents like Sting and The Ultimate Warrior into the pro wrestling business. Bassman was also a ring announcer for Herb Abrams's Universal Wrestling Federation and also owned and operated Ultimate Pro Wrestling from 1999 until 2007. As the boss of UPW, Bassman promoted future WWE stars such as John Cena, Jon Heidenreich, Samoa Joe, and Chris Masters (who commented "OMG" on the photo of Bassman and McMahon). Bassman also promoted concerts in Santa Barbara, California in the 1980s for punk and post-punk bands such as The Clash, The B-52s, The Go-Gos, and Talking Heads.

WWE is still in the process of moving staff from its original headquarters at Titan Towers to its new headquarters in downtown Stamford, Connecticut. It expects to have the move completed by the end of the year.