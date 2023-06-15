Former WWE Star Eva Marie Discusses First Lead Action Movie Role

Former WWE Superstar Eva Marie was a guest on "Paltrocast With Darren Paltrowitz." During the interview, The former "Total Divas" star spoke about filming her first lead role in an action film.

"I had filmed my first lead action, it's called 'Phoenix' and hopefully it — if everything goes well in the editing room it will drop this year," said Marie. "I don't know where exactly it will live in the sense of like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, but that is a little something that I have been up to for sure."

According to IMDb, one of Marie's first films was the 2017 thriller "Inconceivable," which starred Nicholas Cage and Gina Gershon. Three years later, in 2020, Marie starred in the action film, "Hard Kill" with Bruce Willis and Jesse Metcalfe.

Marie had two stints in WWE, with her latest run lasting only from May to November of 2021. Her last match with the company was on the September 9, 2021, edition of "Raw," when she lost to Piper Niven, who at the time was performing under the ring name Doudrop.

Marie was released by WWE on November 5, 2021, in the same round of cuts that included Franky Monet (now Taya Valkyrie in AEW), Keith Lee, Ember Moon (current Ring of Honor Women's Champion Athena), and Nia Jax. Karrion Kross, Scarlett Bordeaux, B-Fab, and Mia Yim were also among that group of releases, but they have all since returned to the company. Marie has stressed in past interviews, that she is in "constant" talks about returning to WWE. Her first WWE run lasted from 2013 to 2017.

