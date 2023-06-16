Two World Title Matches Set For Impact Down Under Tour

Two title matches were announced on Thursday night for Impact Wrestling's Down Under Tour. The first match announced will be a rematch between the newly-crowned Impact World Champion Alex Shelley and former Impact World Champion Steve Maclin on Friday, June 30.

Shelley became the champion after he defeated Maclin last Friday at Against Odds. The win marks Shelley's first time holding the title, even though he has been with the company on and off since making his debut in 2004. On the same night, Nick Aldis won the first-ever 8-4-1 match to become the #1 contender for the Impact World Championship. PCO, Bully Ray, Rich Swann, Heath, Jonathan Gresham, Moose, and Mike Bailey were also part of the match. The title match is set for Slammiversary on July 15.

The second match will see Impact Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo defending her title on July 1 against her long-time rival Gisele Shaw. If Shaw does end up winning the title — the match that was originally to be Purrazzo versus Trinity at Slammiversary, will turn into Shaw defending against both Purrazzo and Trinity. During last Friday's Against All Odds pay-per-view, Purrazzo and Trinity won against Shaw and Savannah Evans.

Purrazzo has held the Knockouts title since April at Rebellion after she defeated Jordynne Grace for the then-vacant title. She's currently in her third title reign and her last title defense was against Grace at Under Seige.

The Down Under tour event will air live on FITE on both June 30 and July 1, and the tour marks the promotion's first-ever major event in Australia.