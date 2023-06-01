Trinity Set For Knockouts World Title Match At Impact Slammiversary

Trinity has her sights set on Deonna Purrazzo and the Impact Knockouts World Championship, and she won't have to wait much longer to get her shot.

During the June 1 episode of "Impact on AXS TV," Trinity called the champion out following her victory over Savannah Evans. Purrazzo obliged, saying "Let's dance" in response to being challenged for the title at Slammiversary. Unfortunately, their faceoff was cut short when Evans, Gisele Shaw, and Jai Vidal attacked both women from behind. As they began fighting back, Purrazzo was struck from behind by Vidal with a purse and knocked out cold. Trinity began gaining the upper hand, though, dispatching Vidal to the outside of the ring after evading an attempted attack with the same purse. Shaw grabbed the purse herself and knocked out the Impact newcomer anyway.

Former champion Jordynne Grace eventually raced down to the ring to make the save, only for the same fate to befall her. Shaw didn't stop there, however, nailing Grace with three vicious knee strikes before standing tall alongside Evans and Vidal. While the contents of the purse weren't revealed, the damage had certainly been done. Regardless, assuming they recover in time, fans can still look forward to Trinity facing off against Purrazzo on Saturday, July 15 in Windsor, Ontario, Canada.

It's been nearly a month since Trinity debuted in Impact Wrestling, making her first appearance for the promotion back on May 4 after last wrestling in May 2022 for WWE. She has let to lose a matchup since, and will be hoping to continue that streak as we get closer to Slammiversary.