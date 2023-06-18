Cameron Grimes Talks WWE NXT Storyline With Ted DiBiase

Thanks to the 2023 WWE Draft, Cameron Grimes is going to the moon by way of "WWE Smackdown" every Friday night. However, before navigating his way through the landscape of the blue brand, the "Carolina Caveman" was a mainstay on "WWE NXT."

He became even more of a fixture after he came into some money thanks to the stock market and began a feud with "The Million Dollar Man" Ted DiBiase. Now, the superstar looks back on that unbelievable time.

On the "Out of Character" podcast, Grimes reminisced about working with the legendary WWE Hall of Famer. Though he admittedly didn't grow up watching DiBiase since he was a child during the Attitude Era, he still had great respect for the veteran and took the opportunity to learn as much as he could from the experience.

"[When] you're making your vision board of how that career is going to go, I never had riding in a Rolls-Royce with Ted DiBiase on that vision board," said Grimes. "It's just kind of a thing that came out of left field. But then once it was there, I just had to take full advantage of it. Ted was the man and we went to so many cool locations that only the WWE can get for you. I'll probably never drive a Rolls-Royce again. I would really love to, but the fact that I got to do that with the WWE and Ted DiBiase made it so cool. I could never ask for a better opportunity than we got to do with that."

The North Carolina native continued by saying that he would have liked to win the "NXT" Championship. But when the company brought back the prestigious Million Dollar Championship just for him, he said that it was a highlight not just of his "NXT" stint, but his entire career.