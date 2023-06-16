Backstage Update On Main Event For WWE Money In The Bank 2023

It was confirmed last month that the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns would be appearing at the upcoming Money in the Bank premium live event. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Reigns is penciled in for the main event of that show, with his bout likely to be either "strongly alluded to" or "confirmed" on tonight's episode of "WWE SmackDown" at the Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky.

Regarding Reigns' opponent for Money in the Bank, the report suggested that Jimmy Uso could face the reigning champion if "reading the tea leaves thus far," and that things would possibly become clearer later this evening.

Reigns is scheduled for tonight's episode of "SmackDown" amid turmoil within The Bloodline, with Jey Uso still to decide whether he will remain alongside "The Head of the Table" or if he will side with his brother Jimmy, who turned his back on the group at Night of Champions.

Last Friday, Jey said he would like Paul Heyman out of The Bloodline if he opted to stay with the group. Jey would go on to lose his WWE United States Championship opportunity against titleholder Austin Theory later that night after Jimmy caught him with a superkick that was seemingly intended for Solo Sikoa.

WWE's Money in the Bank event takes place on Saturday, July 1 at the 02 Arena in London, England.