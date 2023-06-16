Conflicting Reports On Stardom Talks With AEW About Forbidden Door 2023

It was reported earlier this month that All Elite Wrestling had held talks with STARDOM about the promotion having some involvement in the upcoming AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view on June 25. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it's "very unlikely" that any talent from New Japan Pro-Wrestling's sister organization will be at the show, with STARDOM allegedly receiving no communication from Tony Khan's company about Forbidden Door.

Additionally, the report pointed out that STARDOM believed it was a "dead issue" because of the timing and because none of their roster have Canadian visas for the pay-per-view taking place in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. However, the promotion later learned that performing artists do not require working visas in Canada. Nevertheless, it's said that STARDOM had not received any word from AEW as of June 14, and they are firmly under the impression that none of their wrestlers will be a part of the event

However, it's suggested that if a deal was to be put in place, then it would be last minute, but there has been no indication that something like that will happen. Seemingly ruling out any possibility of any last-ditched discussions, STARDOM's top stars are currently booked for a show the same day as Forbidden Door — STARDOM presents Stardom Sunshine 2023 on June 25 from the Yoyogi National Gymnasium in Tokyo, Japan. According to the report, the only wrestler not currently booked for Stardom Sunshine 2023 is Fukigen Death.