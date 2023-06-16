WWE SmackDown Preview 6/16: Roman Reigns Returns

Reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will return to "WWE SmackDown" tonight at the Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. "The Tribal Chief" makes his way back to the blue brand amid more chaos within The Bloodline. On last week's show, Jey Uso made it clear that if he opted to stay with the stable, then he would not want Paul Heyman to remain a part of it. Then, later in the broadcast, Jimmy Uso cost Jey in his WWE United States Championship match against titleholder Austin Theory after connecting with a superkick that was seemingly intended for Solo Sikoa. Will Jey finally decide if he wants to stay with The Bloodline?

This evening's in-ring action will see a gauntlet match take place, with the LWO's Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde, Pretty Deadly's Elton Prince and Kit Wilson, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows of The O.C., Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins of the Street Profits, and The Brawling Brutes' Sheamus and Ridge Holland battling it out to become the next challengers for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. Elsewhere, LWO's Zelina Vega will take on Damage CTRL's IYO SKY ahead of both wrestlers participating in the 2023 women's Money in the Bank ladder match on July 1 in London, England.

Scarlett will also be performing in her first televised match since January on tonight's broadcast. She will team up with Karrion Kross against The O.C.'s AJ Styles and Michin in a tag team bout. And lastly, Charlotte Flair — who returned to "SmackDown" last week and attacked current WWE Women's Champion Asuka — will be the special guest on "The Grayson Waller Effect."