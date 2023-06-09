Gauntlet Match For Unified WWE Tag Team Titles Shot Announced For Next Week's SmackDown

A tag team gauntlet match is set for next week's "WWE SmackDown," and the winner will earn a shot at Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens' Unified WWE Tag Team Championships. In a backstage segment, the Street Profits, the Brawling Brutes, the OC, the Latino World, and Pretty Deadly all expressed their desire to face Owens and Zayn for the titles. Adam Pearce then made it official: All five teams will face off next week to determine a number one contender.

The tag team champions have previously defeated the Street Profits, having faced off against Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins on the "WWE Raw" after WrestleMania. Their reign had begun just two days earlier after they ended the record-breaking reign of the Usos in the main event of WrestleMania Night 1. So far, Zayn and Owens have only defended their tag team titles against the Bloodline, with them winning a rematch with the Usos on the April 28 "SmackDown" as well as Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa at the Night of Champions premium live event.

On a final interesting note, the Brawling Brutes will seemingly be represented by Ridge Holland and Sheamus, with the third member, Butch, qualifying for the men's Money in the Bank ladder match.